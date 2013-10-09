Since There Is A New Government The BCA Has Extended Tony Shepherd's Term By Six Months

Business Council of Australia president Tony Shepherd will stay on as head of the lobby group for another six months, after it extended his two-year term to ensure continuity after the Coaltion was elected at the recent federal election.

Here’s the statement:

The Business Council of Australia has extended the two-year term of President Tony Shepherd by six months, Chief Executive Jennifer Westacott announced today.

One of Australia’s most highly respected and passionate business leaders, Mr Shepherd has agreed to serve until April 2014 to provide continuity of leadership for the Business Council of Australia following the election of a new federal government.

“Tony has served the Business Council with distinction in the past two years and there could not be a better person to ensure consistency and continuity of leadership for Australia’s large businesses through the early stages of the new government,” Ms Westacott said.

“The Business Council looks forward to Tony continuing to be a strong advocate for reforms that will deliver enduring prosperity for all Australians at this critical time for our economy,” she said.