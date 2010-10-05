Ever Since The Tax Credit Expired, Realtors Have Been Getting More Depressed Each Month

When did the housing double dip become a reality?



Realtors confidence began tanking in July, a short time after the tax credit expired. Since then it’s been getting worse every month, dropping 8% in September.

Jonathan Miller mapped the decline, via Curbed:

You can see the state-by-state data at Point 2.

The worst state is in Montana, where the index drops to 2.00 for the current market and 1.00 looking forward.

In California, Florida, and New York realtor confidence gets higher looking forward, which is some consolation.

U.S.A. R.E.C.I – State Data

