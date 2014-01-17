Since Smoking Was Banned, NT Prisoners Have Spent More Time Smuggling Tobacco Than Hard Drugs

Photo: Getty/Jeff T. Green

Six months ago the Northern Territory government banned smoking in jails.

And, according to this ABC News report, it is having unexpected benefits.

Corrections officers say inmates are spending more time smuggling tobacco now, rather than illicit drugs.

“Tobacco has always been one of the major commodities in a prison but now that they are not allowed to smoke, they have to smuggle it in,” said Phil Tilbrook, a senior delegate for the United Voice union, which represents prison officers. “From our point of view, if a prisoner is concentrating on smuggling in tobacco other than ice or marijuana, that has got to be a good thing.”

