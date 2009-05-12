Since 2001, The Average AOL Ad Sales Boss Lasts 400 Days

Heads up new AOL ad boss Jeff Levick. If history is precedent, you have until the first week of June 2010 to turn this puppy around.



In August 2001, Myer Berlow became AOL-Time Warner’s top online salesman and Robert Friedman took Myer’s old job, head of sales and marketing at AOL.

Since then and through Jeff’s appointment this month, the average tenure for an AOL sales topper has been ~400 days. That’s because there’s been 8 of them at the Time Warner (TWX) subsidiary since ol’ Myer got his promotion.

They are:

Robert Friedman, August 17, 2001 though April 22, 2002

Robert Sherman, April 22, 2002 through May 6, 2003

Lisa Brown, May 6, 2003 through Januray 9, 2004

Michael Kelly, January 14, 2004 through September 17, 2007

Curt Viebranz, September 17, 2007 though March 10, 2008

Lynda Clarizio, May 11, 2008 through February 3, 2009

Greg Coleman, February 3, 2009 through April 30, 2009

Jeff Levick, April 30 2009 through ?????

Update: We’ve updated our time line to reflect Curt Viebranz actual date of departure from AOL, March 10, 2008. This reduces the average tenure to 397 days. Let’s call it 400.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.