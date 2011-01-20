Since 1999 Goldman Partners Have Sold More Than $20 Billion In Goldman Shares

Goldman’s 860 current and former partners have sold more than $20 billion in Goldman shares since the bank went public in 1999, according to Dealbook.



Current partners presently hold more than $10 billion in the bank’s stock.

According to a study of hundreds of regulatory documents by the New York Times and Morningstar, since the bank’s IPO the average amount of stock that partner’s have sold is $24 million.

And apparently that’s a conservative estimate because the filings that were studied don’t include every sale by a Goldman partner, or shares sold as part of the IPO.

So how much stock has CEO Lloyd Blankfein and his deputies sold over the past 12 years?

Blankfein has cashed in $93.8 million in shares since 1999. The Goldman chief currently owns 2.03 million shares worth about $355 million.

COO Gary Cohn has sold $97 million in shares since 1999.

CFO David Viniar has sold $99.9 million in shares since 1999.

The study also revealed for the first time that current and former partners number 860; currently there are 475.

