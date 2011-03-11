China's Twitter Is Considering An IPO

Photo: DigiCha

Sina, the huge Chinese portal that owns Weibo, the Twitter of China, is talking to investment banks about spinning out the unit onto the public markets.Weibo already has 100 million users, despite starting much later than Twitter and being limited to China, and is growing fast. Despite the fact that Weibo doesn’t monetise at the moment, investment banks value it at $2 to $3 billion, which could make it more valuable than Sina’s own portal business, valued at around $2.5 billion.



(Via TheNextWeb)

Don’t Miss: INSIDE SINA WEIBO: China’s (Much Better) Version Of Twitter →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.