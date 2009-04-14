SINA Shares Rise On Bizarre Microsoft Takeover rumour

Could Microsoft (MSFT) make a bid for Chinese online media outlet SINA?



It doesn’t seem the likeliest pairing. But Barron’s notes the rumour is making the rounds on several Web sites, sending SINA (SINA) shares up 2.5% today.

Microsoft is otherwise active in China, having pledged to invest one billion dollars in Chinese R&D late last year. But would it want to own a Chinese media company?

