Shares Of SINA Are Tanking Because Everyone Is Mis-Reading An Article Written In Chinese

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

This is important: Shares of SINA.com, the company behind China’s popular Twitter-clone Sina Weibo, are down about 4% today.The reason?



This article in the Wall Street Journal in China mentions Sina in an article about Muddy Waters, the famous short-selling firm that goes after Chinese companies accused of fraud.

The article is in Chinese, but it’s being passed around and people are wondering if Muddy Waters is about to go after SINA next.

If they are, that’s not in the article. All it says is that the CEO of Sina is on the board of FMCN, another company that Muddy Waters is going after. That’s presumably not new news, and it’s a far cry from Muddy SINA itself being a Muddy Waters target.

If you speak Chinese, here’s the relevant paragraph. All it says according to Business Insider intern Andrew Shen (who speaks Chinese) is that the CEO of Sina is on the board of FMCN. That’s it:

分众传媒是中国最著名和最有市场人脉的科技公司之一。新浪（SINA）的CEO曹国伟自2005年以来一直担任分众传媒的董事。在加入新浪之前，曹国伟曾 是普华永道的一位资深审计经理。这起案件直接把曹国伟推上了台面，市场想听听他对分众传媒所做的并购的解释。新浪的股价在上周一下午也迅速下跌了14%。

Anyway, welcome to the new world of investing.

UPDATE: Turns out the article is a week old article written by Eric Jackson, who says there’s “definitely” nothing in there about Muddy Waters investigating SINA.

