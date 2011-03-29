Huge Chinese Portal Sina Dumps Google As Search Partner

Photo: DigiCha

Sina, the large Chinese portal company, is replacing Google with its own search engine to provide search on its site, the WSJ says.Google had been providing the search (and related advertising) on Sina since 2007. The deal was up for renewal this month, but Sina had been working on its own search service and didn’t renew. It’s one more blow to Google’s efforts to compete in China, or what’s left of them.



The more interesting question is whether Sina’s own search engine will be a match for Baidu’s, the “Google of China.”

