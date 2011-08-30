Sina Buys Stake In Huge Video Site Tudou

Photo: DigiCha

Sina, the huge Chinese portal, bought a stake in Tudou, the huge video site that went public recently, Bloomberg reports. This is interesting and probably makes sense. As Bloomberg notes, Sina is currently partnering and investing in areas outside its core focus, like e-commerce.



What’s most interesting is that Sina owns Weibo, the “Twitter of China”, and Tudou isn’t just a video sharing site but a media company. Twitter has evolved into a “second screen” for TV where people interact while watching TV shows. That’s one direction in which a Sina/Tudou partnership could be interesting.

Don’t Miss: Inside Sina Weibo →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.