Jessica Alba Returns In First 'Sin City' Sequel Trailer

Kirsten Acuna
Jessica alba sin cityDimension/Sin City: A Dame to Kill For trailerJessica Alba returns as Nancy in the sequel.

It’s hard to believe that “Sin City” came out back in 2005.

Nearly a decade later, Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez are back with a sequel to their gritty, black-and-white crime thriller, “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.”

Dimension just released the first trailer for the series adaptation.

Jessica Alba, Bruce Willis, and Mickey Rourke are set to return while Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Eva Green (“Casino Royale”) will join the cast.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” is in theatres August 22.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.