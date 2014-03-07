Jessica Alba Returns In First 'Sin City' Sequel Trailer

Dimension/Sin City: A Dame to Kill For trailerJessica Alba returns as Nancy in the sequel.
It’s hard to believe that “Sin City” came out back in 2005.
Nearly a decade later, Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez are back with a sequel to their gritty, black-and-white crime thriller, “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.”
Dimension just released the first trailer for the series adaptation.
Jessica Alba, Bruce Willis, and Mickey Rourke are set to return while Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Eva Green (“Casino Royale”) will join the cast.
“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” is in theatres August 22.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.