Jessica Alba Returns In First 'Sin City' Sequel Trailer

It’s hard to believe that “Sin City” came out back in 2005.

Nearly a decade later, Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez are back with a sequel to their gritty, black-and-white crime thriller, “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.”

Dimension just released the first trailer for the series adaptation.

Jessica Alba, Bruce Willis, and Mickey Rourke are set to return while Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Eva Green (“Casino Royale”) will join the cast.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” is in theatres August 22.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

