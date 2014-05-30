Here's The Banned 'Sin City' Sequel Poster The MPAA Doesn't Want You To See

A new poster for the upcoming “Sin City” sequel featuring actress Eva Green (“300: Rise of an Empire”) is too sexy for American audiences.

Page Six reports the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) rejected the following “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” poster “for nudity — curve of under breast and dark nipple/areola circle visible through sheer gown.”

The poster has been making the rounds since on Reddit and features the “300: Rise of an Empire” actress alongside the words, “I’ve been especially bad.”

Less revealing posters featuring female leads Jessica Alba and Rosario Dawson have already been released for The Weinstein Company and Dimension Films’ picture.

According to Page Six, Dimension Films is currently “working on a compromise” with the MPAA.

The sequel is in theatres August 22.

