'Sin City' Sequel Bombs Opening Weekend

Jessica Alba and Eva Green couldn’t save “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.” The sequel to the 2005 film bombed this weekend debuting to $US6.5 million at theatres.

The first film, based on Frank Miller’s graphic novel, opened to a big $US29 million and went on to make more than $US158 million worldwide.

Estimates for the sequel were never as big; however, analysts still expected the sequel to bring in around $US15 million opening weekend. BoxOffice.com tracked the film to make $20 million this weekend.

It’s thought the almost 10-year delay between sequels is one of the factors that led to a poor delivery.

The Robert Rodriguez film is the director’s latest to take a punch at theatres.

His last film, “Machete Kills” (2013) opened to $US3.8 million while “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World” (2011) debuted to $US11.6 million.

No new film this weekend topped the box office.

Instead, “Guardians of the Galaxy” returned as the number one movie at the box office. Disney’s latest Marvel movie has made $489.5 million worldwide to date easily making it one of the highest-grossing films of the summer.

The Michael Bay-produced “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot has now made more than $US235 million worldwide in two weeks.

