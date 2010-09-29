The 14 Most Luxurious Bathrooms Of Sin City Hotels

Photo: Oyster
Most people would tell you that Las Vegas gets the moniker “Sin City” because of its casinos, prostitutes, and nightclubs.But we’re pretty sure its hotel bathrooms deserve a spot on the list: They’re easily among the most sinfully luxurious in the world.
Some of the best come from Las Vegas’ newest hotels, like those in the $11 billion City centre complex — but those at luxury icons like the Bellagio and Palazzo still hold their own. Take a photo tour of the best of the best.
A hipper, quieter sister to the attached Mandalay Bay, the hotel attracts a younger crowd that prefers urban chic to ornate luxury. Bathrooms have black marble showers and dark wood cabinets.
The 2,716-room Wynn is one of the Strip's most extravagant luxury hotels, and even the bathrooms in the standard Resort Room are huge, with deep tubs, separate glass-walled showers, double sinks, and a separate toilet room.
The Encore's bathrooms are pure class, with a black-and-white colour scheme, gold accents, big tubs and flat-sreen TVs.
The impressive suites in this sleek City centre hotel come with kitchenettes and modern bathrooms with freestanding tubs.
The Rialto Suite bathrooms come with lots of marble, gold accents, mirrors, a 17-inch flat-screen, and a deep tub. It's easy to see why the Venetian earned its reputation for opulence.
Rooms in this 4,004-room megaresort in City centre start at 520 square feet, and have big marble-covered bathrooms with rain showerheads and separate deep soaking tubs.
The big bathrooms in the Studio Suite have flat-screen TVs embedded in the mirror, Italian marble floors, and huge Jacuzzi tubs -- no less than you'd expect from the Donald.
The Prima Suite has tubs for two and gigantic walk-in showers.
The Bellagio is perhaps Las Vegas' most iconic luxury hotel, and its swanky bathrooms feature floral wallpaper, ceramic pottery, and dark wood vanities.
The Mandarin Oriental is most luxurious hotel in the massive City centre complex, with stunning dark-and-light marble bathrooms.
The Celebrity Suite is the most luxurious accommodation in the recently renovated Casino Tower, with 1,300 square feet and phenomenal bathrooms.
The two-story Spa Tower suites are 1,500 square feet and have glamorous bathrooms with lots of black marble and vanity bulbs lining the mirror.
Golden Nugget opened the new and luxurious Rush Tower in late 2009, and the Rush Tower suites feature impressive bathrooms.
The 3066-room Palazzo's marble-clad bathrooms come with deep soaking tubs and twin sink basins, plenty of soft towels, and Agraria San Francisco bath products. Plus, at 130 square feet, they're larger than some New York City apartments.
