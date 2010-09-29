The 14 Most Luxurious Bathrooms Of Sin City Hotels

Photo: Oyster

Most people would tell you that Las Vegas gets the moniker “Sin City” because of its casinos, prostitutes, and nightclubs.But we’re pretty sure its hotel bathrooms deserve a spot on the list: They’re easily among the most sinfully luxurious in the world.



Some of the best come from Las Vegas’ newest hotels, like those in the $11 billion City centre complex — but those at luxury icons like the Bellagio and Palazzo still hold their own. Take a photo tour of the best of the best.

