Sims 3 University Life Trailer Borrows A Bunch Of Memes

Here’s the new ad for Sims 3 University Life. It’s packed with the kind of offbeat and occasionally raunchy humour we’ve come to expect from the Sims franchise and its past ads.



But this one uses some recognisable characters from social media: memes such as the Ermahgerd girl and the Overy Attached Girlfriend both make appearances, among others.

