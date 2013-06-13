Drink A Real Duff Beer At The New Simpsons Theme Park In Orlando [PHOTOS]

Universal Orlando Resort is featuring a new attraction this summer: Springfield, hometown of America’s favourite animated family.



That’s right. Homer, Marge, and the kids are moving to Orlando.

Parts of the attraction — a new section of the expansive theme park — are still under construction, but areas like Fast Food Boulevard are already open. Visitors will be able to eat a Krusty Burger and even sip on Duff Beer, brewed especially for the park.

Springfield will mimic the same immersive experience that the Wizarding World of Harry Potter brought fans.

Thanks to Ricky Brigante of Insidethemagic.net for sharing these photos of the park with us. You can read his preview here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.