Drink A Real Duff Beer At The New Simpsons Theme Park In Orlando [PHOTOS]

Anmargaret Warner

Universal Orlando Resort is featuring a new attraction this summer: Springfield, hometown of America’s favourite animated family.

That’s right. Homer, Marge, and the kids are moving to Orlando.

Parts of the attraction — a new section of the expansive theme park — are still under construction, but areas like Fast Food Boulevard are already open. Visitors will be able to eat a Krusty Burger and even sip on Duff Beer, brewed especially for the park.

Springfield will mimic the same immersive experience that the Wizarding World of Harry Potter brought fans.

Thanks to Ricky Brigante of Insidethemagic.net for sharing these photos of the park with us. You can read his preview here.

The park-in-a-park is an expansion of the Simpson's franchise at Universal.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

Springfield's brightly coloured storefronts mirror the animated originals from the TV show.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

Visitors can grab lunch at Krusty Burger. On the television show, Krusty the Clown serves zoo animals, road kill, and insects at his fast food restaurant.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

The Fast Food Boulevard is already bustling with fans. It consists of a row of fast service counters and one large seating area for all of the eateries.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

For healthier options, you can head to Lisa's Teahouse of Horror for grab-and-go salads and sandwiches.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

Wall art further livens up the interior of the Krusty Burger.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

The Frying Dutchman offers seafood such as fried shrimp, calamari, and cod.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

Visitors can cool off at Moe's Tavern.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

The interior of the tavern is entirely based off of the show. No rounds of pool here though- plexiglass covers the table so it can be used by diners.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

And yes, there is Duff Beer! Brewed especially for Universal, Duff Beer is in fact alcoholic. Available also in Lite and Dry brews, some say the beer tastes like Budweiser.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

The orange flavored Flaming Moe is not served on fire, but rather in a cup designed with dry ice to make it bubble.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

Guests at the tavern can share the company of Barney. Just to his side, fans can try out the fully functioning Love Tester.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

The souvenir shop features Duff energy drinks, should all the wandering through Springfield wear you out.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

Not everything from the show is completely recreated. Comic Book Guy's store The Android's Dungeon is only a decorative storefront.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.netPhoto credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

Instead of comic book collectibles, a pathway and restrooms stand behind the facade.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

The Kang & Kodos' Twirl 'n' Hurl ride, Duff Brewery, Lard Lad, and statue of Jebediah Springfield are still under construction. They're expected to open later this summer.

Photo credit: Ricky Brigante / InsideTheMagic.net

Now see a theme park that didn't fare so well.

The Creepy Six Flags That Was Abandoned After Hurricane Katrina >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.