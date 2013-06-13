Drink A Real Duff Beer At The New Simpsons Theme Park In Orlando [PHOTOS]

Universal Orlando Resort is featuring a new attraction this summer: Springfield, hometown of America’s favourite animated family.
That’s right. Homer, Marge, and the kids are moving to Orlando.
Parts of the attraction — a new section of the expansive theme park — are still under construction, but areas like Fast Food Boulevard are already open. Visitors will be able to eat a Krusty Burger and even sip on Duff Beer, brewed especially for the park.
Springfield will mimic the same immersive experience that the Wizarding World of Harry Potter brought fans.
Thanks to Ricky Brigante of Insidethemagic.net for sharing these photos of the park with us. You can read his preview here.
Visitors can grab lunch at Krusty Burger. On the television show, Krusty the Clown serves zoo animals, road kill, and insects at his fast food restaurant.
The Fast Food Boulevard is already bustling with fans. It consists of a row of fast service counters and one large seating area for all of the eateries.
For healthier options, you can head to Lisa's Teahouse of Horror for grab-and-go salads and sandwiches.
The interior of the tavern is entirely based off of the show. No rounds of pool here though- plexiglass covers the table so it can be used by diners.
And yes, there is Duff Beer! Brewed especially for Universal, Duff Beer is in fact alcoholic. Available also in Lite and Dry brews, some say the beer tastes like Budweiser.
The orange flavored Flaming Moe is not served on fire, but rather in a cup designed with dry ice to make it bubble.
Guests at the tavern can share the company of Barney. Just to his side, fans can try out the fully functioning Love Tester.
The souvenir shop features Duff energy drinks, should all the wandering through Springfield wear you out.
Not everything from the show is completely recreated. Comic Book Guy's store The Android's Dungeon is only a decorative storefront.
The Kang & Kodos' Twirl 'n' Hurl ride, Duff Brewery, Lard Lad, and statue of Jebediah Springfield are still under construction. They're expected to open later this summer.
