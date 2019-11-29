The composer of 'The Simpsons' theme song claims the series is coming to an end after its 30-year run

Fox

Danny Elfman, the composer of the iconic “Simpsons” theme song, claims the world’s longest-running animation series might be coming to an end.

Speaking to Irish podcast Joe.ie, Elfman said the beloved show, now in its 31st season, might be approaching its final episode.

“I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year,” he said.

“Simpsons” producer Al Jean swiftly shut down the rumour on Twitter, saying it was “NOT TRUE.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Danny Elfman, the composer of the iconic “Simpsons” theme song, claimed the world’s longest-running animation series might be coming to an end.

Speaking to Irish podcast Joe.ie on Sunday, Elfman said the beloved show, now in its 31st season, might be approaching its final episode.

“It is one of those shows that people keep questioning whether it’s past its prime, is it something that should come to an end?” the hosts asked Elfman.

“Well, from what I’ve heard, it is coming to an end,” Elfman responded. “So, that argument will also come to an end … I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year.”

“Look I could be wrong,” he continued. “But all I can say is I’m so flabbergasted and amazed that it lasted at long as it did.”

The award-winning composer said that when he wrote the score for the show in 1989, he expected it would “run three episodes and get cancelled.” He added that he continued to be impressed by the animated show’s longevity.

But “Simpsons” producer Al Jean swiftly shut down the rumour, which was reported on by The Guardian. Jean on Thursday tweeted a link to the Guardian article, along with the caption:

“We are all thankful the following article is NOT TRUE.”

The perennial comedy created by Matt Groening has become a pop culture phenomenon that spanned generations.

Time named it the 20th century’s best television series in 1999, and it is currently the longest-running US sitcom of all time. The show has aired 670 episodes to date.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.