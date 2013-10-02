An Iconic 'Simpsons' Character Is Being Killed Off This Season

FOX/’The Simpsons’ Bart Simpson will be losing a beloved cartoon co-star in the show’s 25th season.

“The Simpsons” had its 25th season premiere on Sunday, but something will be different this year.

While speaking on a conference call with media to promote the new season of the longtime Fox cartoon, Executive producer Al Jean revealed that one iconic character will be going bye-bye,

The Sun News reported.

“I’ll give you a clue that the actor playing the character won an Emmy for playing that character, but I won’t say who it is,” Jean teased.

The clue isn’t particularly helpful, considering there have been 25 Emmy winners for “The Simpsons” so far and fourteen Emmys for voice-over work.

“We are doing this story for the same reason we do all others — we think it has a good emotional through line,” Jean further explained to The Hollywood Reporter, still not revealing whether the character would be killed off or pass away. “The story will be produced this year though it may air in season 26.”

Jean told THR he hopes the stunt garners “‘Breaking Bad’-type numbers.”

THR compiled a list of characters, voiced by Emmy winners, who could be on “The Simpsons” hit list:

• Anne Hathaway as Penelope (2010)

• Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson (2009)

• Kelsey Grammer as Sideshow Bob (2006)

• Castellaneta as various characters including Grampa Simpson, Barney, Krusty, Groundskeeper Willie, Mayor Quimby, Sideshow Mel (2004)

• Hank Azaria as various characters including Chief Wiggum, Moe, Cletus, Apu (2003)

• Azaria as various characters including Comic Book Guy, Moe, Wiggum (2001)

• Azaria as Apu (1998)

• Castellaneta as Homer (1993)

Kristen Wiig voiced an FBI agent character (who is not on death watch) in Sunday’s season premiere, which spoofed “Homeland.”

