"Simpsons" Cast Makes $80,000 Per Hour

NYP: Under the terms of a new deal with Fox, the cast of “The Simpsons” makes more money per hour that even some of the highest paid people on the planet, raking in about $80,000 for every 60 minutes of work.



The secret: they only put in about five hours a week and are paid $400,000 per episode.

A typical work week for “Simpsons” cast members – Dan Castellaneta (Homer), Julie Kavner (Marge), Nancy Cartwright (Bart), Yeardley Smith (Lisa), Hank Azaria (Moe) and Harry Shearer (Mr. Burns) – usually consists of a table read of the script and recording their lines.

Photo by perry_marco from Flickr

