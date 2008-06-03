Simpsons Cast Wins Contract Battle; But How Long Will Show Go On?

After a long battle that held up production on The Simpsons‘ 20th season, the cast has reached a deal with Fox to be paid $400,000 an episode, Variety reports, triumphing over studio execs who claimed the show is less of a cash cow now than it once was.



Though the cast members now have four-year deals, it remains to be seen whether the show will last that long, since it has yet to be renewed by Fox. Contract negotiations also shortened The Simpsons‘ season, which will now only contain 20 episodes instead of the usual 22.

