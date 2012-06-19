Simpson Thacher Bribes Summer Associates With...Tickets To "The Dark Knight"

Prestigious law firms spend all summer sucking up to summers associates so they’ll come back to the firm after they graduate. But Simpson Thacher has now gone over the top.



The firm has scored tickets to an advanced screening of The Dark Knight, just for its summer associates. An early peek at one of the summer’s most anticipated blockbusters, whose early shows are already selling out: well played, Simpson Thacher, well played.

The invitation (courtesy of Above The Law):

