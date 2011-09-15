We Love These Crazy iPhone Cases

Photo: Unplggd
When we first bought our iPhone, we slapped a bland, highly protective case on it as a means to keep our new gadget safe above all else.Now we’re seeing these wacky cases, called “EARonics,” and we’re wishing we had held off on a case purchase.
The photo says it all.
They’re available at CollabCubedShop.com in a number of styles for $20 each.
