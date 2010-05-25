Facebook To Roll Out Simplified Privacy Settings Tomorrow

Facebook product chief on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt

Facebook will offer users a simpler way to manage their privacy settings starting tomorrow, Facebook exec Chris Cox announced at a conference in New York today.

The change comes after weeks of pressure from hordes of media and privacy watchdog organisations.

(Some relatively small percentage of Facebook users were upset too.)

Complaints targeted Facebook’s bloated privacy policy, new products that brought users’ data to third party sites, and a change that forces users to delete or make public some previously private profile information.See Also: The Facebook Scandals: Drugs, Hacks, And Lots Of Booze



