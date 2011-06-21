Check Out SimpleGeo's Slick Loft HQ, Where There's One Dog For Every Five Employees! (PHOTO TOUR)

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
If you love dogs, have we got the office for you!Software startup SimpleGeo, based in San Francisco, had five of them in the office when we visited this month.
With 23 employees, that’s about one furry pal for every five coworkers.
Fortunately, they have the space: The company’s airy loft HQ is big enough for the critters to run around.
Just watch where you’re walking — you might accidentally step on someone!
SimpleGeo is at the end of an alley in San Francisco's SOMISSPO neighbourhood -- where SoMa, the Mission, and Potrero Hill come together
The two-story office is big and airy, filled with natural light. humour site Ebaumsworld used to be located here.
This is a real-time visualisation of SimpleGeo API calls -- in other words, where people are using SimpleGeo-equipped apps
Meeting of the minds: That's Matt Galligan on the left, product VP Jeffrey Kalmikoff in the middle, and co-founder Joe Stump in yellow on the right
Stump used to work at Digg with SimpleGeo CEO Jay Adelson. He and Galligan tried to start a mobile gaming company, but realised the geo tools they needed could be a better business. SimpleGeo was born.
Galligan previously founded a company called Socialthing, and worked at AOL. He is one of the lucky few with a two-letter Twitter handle, @mg.
Everyone has a convertible stand-up desk at SimpleGeo, and during our visit, many engineers switched from sitting to standing and vice-versa
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.