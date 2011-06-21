Check Out SimpleGeo's Slick Loft HQ, Where There's One Dog For Every Five Employees! (PHOTO TOUR)

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

If you love dogs, have we got the office for you!Software startup SimpleGeo, based in San Francisco, had five of them in the office when we visited this month.



With 23 employees, that’s about one furry pal for every five coworkers.

Fortunately, they have the space: The company’s airy loft HQ is big enough for the critters to run around.

Just watch where you’re walking — you might accidentally step on someone!

