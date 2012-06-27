Consumers Now Have A Secret Weapon To Save On Medical Bills

Photo: Simplee

Now there’s really no excuse for overpaying for healthcare. Simplee.com just launched a new service that helps track your medical bills and make sure they’re error free.In 2011, American families spent on average $8,000 for basic health care costs and consumers have continued to make the same costly mistakes over and over, Joshua Greenberg, the CEO of HealthCPA told BI.



By not being persistent and double-checking that everything is correct, many of us needlessly pay hundreds or thousands of dollars extra for health care. But with Simplee.com’s free new service that might become a thing of the past. Here’s how it works:

Getting started: Simplee guides you step-by-step through the process of connecting your health care accounts to your Simplee page. Once this is done, the company will safely store a copy of your bills and medical records online. Don’t worry about privacy issues, Simplee is compliant with all HIPAA regulations.

Check bills for accuracy: implee will double check to make sure that there aren’t any mistakes on your bill and that your insurance is actually paying its fair share.

Compare your costs: If you need to have a certain procedure done like an MRI, search Simplee to find out the average cost in your area.

Pick the best plan: Shopping around for a new health care plan? Simplee takes into account what doctors you use, how often you see them, and which services you’d like to use most.

Say goodbye to late payments: Simplee tracks all your bills and lets you set alerts for when you haven’t paid a bill.

