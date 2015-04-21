30 simple ways to make your employees happier

Happiness is good for business.

There’s lots of research out there that says happy people are more productive at work — which can be key to a company’s success. So bosses should be doing everything they can to make sure their employees are content, motivated, and engaged at work.

In the infographic below, Unum, a UK-based financial protection insurer, highlighted 30 simple ways employers can do this:

