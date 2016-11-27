22 simple ways to improve your mood, according to psychologists

It’s the little things.

Some habits just seem to have the power to lift your spirits.

Whether it’s taking a few minutes to dive deep into your favourite novel, jotting down some things you’re grateful for, or spending some time in nature, there’s plenty of psychological research to suggest that certain activities can help improve your mood and your health.

Here are a few simple practices that seem to have the ability to boost your mood and keep it high.

