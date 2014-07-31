Now Anyone Can Sign Up For Simple, The Service That Replaces Your Bank

Screenshot Simple CEO Josh Reich

Retail banking startup Simple turns two years old today.

In just the last year, the company has doubled its staff and tripled its user base (specific numbers aren’t shared, but a promotional video by the company cites having “well over 100,000 customers”), and gotten acquired by BBVA.

In celebration of the occasion, Simple has scrapped its waitlist system. Those wanting to join used to have to be invited by existing members or throw their email addresses into a purgatorial waitlist system, but this is no longer the case. You can sign up and sign it right away. (We’re big Simple fans, we recommend it.)

Perhaps most intriguing is the vague promise of new features to come: “With support from BBVA, we have the resources in place to make long-term investments in both our technology and people. We promise to continue building out the new features and the awesome service you love.”

If you want to take advantage of the new no-waitlist system, you can get started at Simple’s site.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.