This Simple Trick Will Help You Achieve Your Goals Faster

We typically think of goals in terms of pushing forward, toward an achievement.

However, in a recent LinkedIn post, Taffy Williams, CEO of Colonial Technology Development Co., suggests a different approach. He says the trick to achieving your goals faster is to plan and work backward.

“It helps to know where to go when trying to achieve a goal,” he says.

For example, if you want to lose weight, first determine the number of pounds you want to shed, and then plan your actions in reverse. Or if you’re creating a new product, “determine the offering and markets, and then plan all the development steps backward, leading to the final goal,” he says.

Starting from a definite end point not only helps you create a reasonable timeline, it also puts potential obstacles into perspective, giving you a greater chance of actually reaching your goal, Williams explains. Exceeding expectations is always better than falling short.

Here are three of Williams’ top tips for effectively working backward:

Imagine your ideal goal.

Clearly define exactly what your end game is, even if it seems unattainable at the time. “The goal may be difficult to achieve, but you will never come close if the ideal is undefined,” Williams says. Once you have a specific goal in mind, you can determine your starting point and begin to build a bridge between the start and end points.

Develop your plan.

Once you’ve identified what you need to do to get from start to finish, list all the steps necessary to reach the goal, down to even the tiniest details. Williams recommends starting from the end because it helps reveal key steps and potential hurdles you might encounter along the way. “A great plan reduces development time, costs, and allows for a better outcome,” he says.

Stay alert.

While a solid plan never hurts, it’s also important to understand that nothing is ever certain. As you progress, prepare yourself to conquer any obstacles that pop up, and keep your eyes open for new innovations that could make your job easier, Williams advises. If you’re not aware of your surroundings, you might miss a great discovery, he says.

