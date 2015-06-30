Follow these simple steps to get the perfect shave at home

We’ve shown you how to get perfect skin, but a big part of that is shaving properly.

And unless your father was a barber, you probably don’t know the proper way to shave — or worse, you use an electric shaver.

Here’s the right way to do it, which ensures perfect skin every time:

1. Make sure you wash your face before you start shaving. This will stop any bacteria lying dormant on your face from getting into any of your skin’s pores that will open during the shaving process, which would cause irritation or acne.

2. Splash you face with warm water. This will open up your pores, make your beard hairs softer, and makes it easier for your razor to make contact with your skin.

3. Apply your normal shaving cream and shave only with the grain of your beard (the direction your hair is growing). Use short strokes and don’t go over any areas more than once. Apply only a little pressure as you shave, letting the sharpness of the razor do most of the work for you. This will minimise your chances of ingrown hairs and reduce irritation.

4. Rinse your razor often.

5. After you’re done, make sure you rinse your face with cold water. This will close your pores. When it comes to razors, skip those multi-bladed razor offerings. Any razor with more than one or two blades will only end up irritating your face.

6. When you’re finished shaving, apply a soothing aftershave balm, like Dove Men’s Hydrate Post Shave Balm. It’s important to note, however, that many things called “aftershave” are frequently alcohol-based, which will dry out skin. You want something that will moisturize and protect, or that contains aloe vera if you commonly get razor burn.

It’s that simple.

