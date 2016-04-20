A designer made a prototype of the simplest sofa bed possible

The Sofa Bed Box is exactly what it sounds like. Designer Antonella Potena created it as a prototype for the interior design project SOquadro at the Salone del Mobile design festival in Italy.

The design involves a wooden box that serves as a sofa when folded in half and a bed when extended out. It’s aggressively simple.

After debuting it at Salone del Mobile, the designer hopes to find a company that will put the piece into production.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Stephen Parkhurst.

