A simple plan for mitigating (but not trying to stop) the pandemic

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“They came to Oakland to kill cops,” – John F. Bennett, the special agent in charge of the FBI in San Francisco, referring to the two far-right “Boogaloo boys” charged yesterday in last month’s murder of a federal officer. The accused men, one an Air Force staff sergeant, apparently used the George Floyd demonstrations as cover for their violence.

WHAT’S HAPPENING



Associated Press A box of Aunt Jemima pancake mix sits on a stovetop Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Harrison, N.Y. PepsiCo is changing the name and marketing image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup, according to media reports. A spokeswoman for Pepsico-owned Quaker Oats Company told AdWeek that it recognised Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype and that the 131-year-old name and image would be replaced on products and advertising by the fourth quarter of 2020. Quaker did not say what the name would be changed to. (AP Photo/Courtney Dittmar)

The most dangerous place in the world is the India-China border: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country could give a “befitting reply” after a skirmish in the Himalayas in which Chinese soldiers killed 20 Indian soldiers using rocks, fists, and nail-studded clubs. The two countries have squabbled about the border for 60 years, but both countries have become more aggressive in recent months.

The Justice Department is preparing a bill that would weaken Section 230. President Trump wants to punish Facebook and Twitter by weakening the provision that protects them and other platforms from liability for content published on them. It would need to pass Congress.

Aunt Jemima will change its name and its mascot. PepsiCo acknowledged that the Aunt Jemima character is rooted in minstrelsy and racial stereotyping. Uncle Ben’s corporate owner, Mars, is under pressure to do the same.

BLODGET & PLOTZ



Jason Kempin/Getty Images Customers are seen at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant on April 27, 2020 in Franklin, TN.

A simple plan for mitigating – but not stopping – the pandemic.

Yesterday my pal Blodget bemoaned that the US coronavirus response is a disgrace. I agree. Of course it is. But he’s crying over spilt milk.

The real question is: Now what?

Caseloads are rising across the US. So what do we do?

It’s trendy to say “we’ve learned nothing” from the past three months. But we’ve actually learned a lot that we can apply to this stage of the crisis.

We’ve learned that:

The president and his administration are incapable of helping, and are even happy to promote viral spread with mass indoor rallies.

The vaunted federal government, which has the most expensive health and research infrastructure ever built, is slow, bad, and disorganized.

And most importantly, Americans have run out of patience with lockdowns, and don’t want to hear expert advice unless it’s clear and persuasive.

Given these three essential facts, what do we do? First, accept that Americans – or at least enough of them to determine the fate for all of us – won’t go back into a strict lockdown. Second, stop hoping to be rescued by contract-tracing and isolation. We missed our chance to build that capacity, and there are too many cases in most states for it to douse the outbreak now. (Though it could help limit outbreaks in defined areas with smaller caseloads.)

But now the good part! We can still move into a focused mitigation strategy. We have also learned that:

outside is much safer than inside;

masking makes a huge difference;

distancing helps too;

talky gatherings and densely populated buildings super-spread the virus;

COVID-19 particularly endangers people with certain underlying medical conditions.

These five points are simple, and Americans can mostly abide by them without destroying their lives. States, local governments, and big companies can band together on a public awareness campaign that makes these five points – and critically –urges Americans to go out and live their lives while keeping them in mind. The campaign shouldn’t take the form of government order or even threat. It should come as friendly encouragement from trusted people in the community.

Even if this works, it won’t quench the virus. We’ve lost that battle. But it will reduce suffering and death, which is the best we can hope for. – DP

Yes! No more lockdowns. But we can’t do nothing…

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks during a tree planting ceremony in recognition of Earth Day and Arbor Day on the South Lawn of the White House on April 22, 2020 in Washington, DC.

My friend Plotz (above) is sort of right. Bemoaning the US’s disgraceful and incompetent response to the coronavirus is mostly crying over spilt milk. But it’s also about grabbing the toppled carton before the rest of the milk pours out.

A robust national testing, contract-tracing, and isolation plan would still help the US get the coronavirus under control. At a minimum, increased Federal funding for states to build these capabilities would help.

More importantly, the federal government, and Trump, should issue strong and repeated warnings about the riskiest behaviours and places, and strongly encourage Americans to wear masks and maintain social distancing when engaging in these behaviours.

Specifically, the government and Trump should warn again and again that most coronavirus transmission occurs in crowded indoor spaces with talking, singing, or other heavy breathing and prolonged exposure to others.

Trump should of course cancel his reckless indoor rally this weekend, which will likely cause spread – in part because the president’s refusal to wear a mask will encourage his MAGA fans not to wear masks. The fans’ cultish chanting – “Lock her up! Lock her up!” – will fill the air with respiratory droplets that will be eagerly breathed in by those inhaling for the next chant. Based on previous super-spreader events, one or a few enthusiastic “virus shedders” at the rally could potentially infect dozens or even hundreds of others.

(Sceptical? Please recall that a Champions League soccer game in Milan, Italy, in March is thought to have been a super-spreader event that accelerated the virus’s attack on Bergamo province. 40,000 people packed into stands screaming at each other for over 2 hours, and, within a week, many were sick. One respiratory specialist described the event as a “biological bomb.”)

Also, Trump, Pence, and team should stop denying the coronavirus resurgence and stop saying things that insult Americans’ intelligence – such as Trump’s remark this week that “if we stopped testing right now, we’d have few cases.”

We’ll have the cases whether or not we confirm them with tests. And the cases will kill some people and seriously sicken others regardless of whether we know for certain what the cause is.

(As an aside, many people assume Trump says things like this because he’s stupid. I respectfully disagree. I think he says them because he thinks we’re stupid.)

In short, there’s a lot we and our government can do to get the coronavirus under control, even without reimposing “lockdowns.” If the coronavirus continues to surge, our economy and freedom will be kneecapped with or without a lockdown. So, instead of pretending the coronavirus no longer exists, we should acknowledge reality, and take smart, simple steps (mask-wearing and distancing) to protect ourselves and our communities. – HB

What we



shouldn’t



do, meanwhile, is celebrate the end of quarantine with drinks at a bar…

A 40-year old healthcare worker and her friends in Jacksonville, Florida, celebrated the end of quarantine with an evening at “Lynch’s Irish Pub” on June 6th.

Two weeks later, 16 of them have the coronavirus.

Lynch’s was the only place their paths crossed, the healthcare worker said, so there’s not much doubt about where they caught the virus or spread it to each other.

This experience underscores the riskiest coronavirus behaviour:Being in a crowded indoor space for a prolonged period with talking or singing without wearing a mask.

“I think we were careless and we went out into a public place when we should not have. And we were not wearing masks. I think we had a whole ‘Out of sight, out of mind’ mentality. The state opens back up and said everybody was fine, so we took advantage of that,” News4Jax quotes the healthcare worker as saying.

“We should be wearing masks. We should be social distancing. It was too soon to open everything back up.” – DP

DC Statehood is a great but doomed cause. Here’s a better idea.

Associated Press House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, left, arrive for a news conference on D.C. statehood on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

House Democrats will vote next week to make the District of Columbia a state. This is a righteous cause. It’s shocking that 705,000 Americans live within our national borders, pay taxes, and lack representation in Congress. But it’s also hopeless. As long as Republicans hold 40 senate seats, they will never permit DC statehood, which would give Democrats two certain senate seats and a house seat.

Democrats are making the perfect the enemy of the good, because there’s a reasonable solution to DC disenfranchisement that Republicans might accept: “retrocession.” DC was carved out of Maryland and Virginia, and in the 19th century, the southern chunk was “retroceded” back to Virginia. (It’s now Arlington County, one of the most prosperous places on the planet.)

Retrocession would return the rest of the city back to Maryland. Maryland’s population would grow, giving it a new congressional district. Washingtonians would vote for a member of Congress and for Maryland’s senators, and choose a governor and state legislators. The US would still have 50 states, and the Senate balance wouldn’t change because Maryland reliably elects Democrats.

Retrocession is not as sexy as statehood. It would weaken the power of DC’s current mayor and council, and would dilute DC into Maryland. A lot of proud Washingtonians (and I’m a lifelong one!) would bristle at becoming Marylanders.

But retrocession would end the injustice. It would make Washingtonians full American citizens.

(No time to hit a much larger issue, which is that the US would be better off with a bunch more states – DC and Puerto Rico, but also a divided-up California and Texas. The fact that the obvious next two states – DC and Puerto Rico – are Democratic stalls us at 50. Republicans would only go for it if they got states in return.) – DP

OBSESSION OF THE DAY



Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or, as some now call it, the Capitol Hill Organised Protest

David Ryder/Getty Images

Seemingly every media outlet in the country is reporting from the tiny, police-free neighbourhood in downtown Seattle. Today alone brings big stories in the Washington Post, Vox, and Slate, not to mention endless on-the-scene coverage on cable news. (Fox News, naturally, said its correspondent was reporting from the “US-CHAZ border.”)

Utopias are alluring: How wonderful, how scary to live outside the dreary, mundane constraints of regular life! And CHAZ arrives at a time – pandemic, protests, economic depression – when regular order has collapsed. Of course we want to hear about it.

The frustrating part about CHAZ is that it probably won’t last long enough to be a real experiment. Cops are back inside their abandoned precinct house. It’s hard to imagine the police taking CHAZ back by force, but there will almost certainly be some kind of gentle return to city rule. Which is a shame: It would be great to see how a small, self-policing community handled property crime, violent crime, and public services. The rest of us would learn something. – DP

OTHER NEWS



Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Democrats are preparing a bill to strengthen Obamacare. It will surely fail in the Senate, but is intended to boost Democrats going into the election. It would strengthen Medicaid and limit junky short-term insurance plans.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY



Reuters/Erin Scott Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019.

Facebook will now allow users to turn off political ads. But it still won’t take down or flag ads that are dishonest.

AT&T is laying off 3,400 workers and closing 250 stores. It’s driven by the pandemic, of course.

LIFE

Associated Press Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, passes while under pressure from Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

What it’s going be like inside the NBA’s Disney World bubble. Daily COVID tests, alarms the beep when someone’s closer than 6 feet for five seconds, no room visitors, movie screenings and lawn games. Oh, and the better teams get to stay in the nicer hotels.

The Musk/Grimes baby really is named X AE A-XII. TMZ got hold of the birth certificate.

THE BIG 3*



Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Trump falsely claims Obama “never even tried” to reform policing. It’s especially ludicrous since Trump himself rolled back Obama’s reforms.

How to fly safely during the pandemic.Frequent handwashing, wiping down the tray table, wearing a mask, and having the vent above you blow air down can help reduce risk.

19 fashion trends that will be popular this summer. Trench coats, short suits, and neon?

*The most popular stories on Insider today.

YOUR LETTERS

On our view that the protests now encompass five separate issues…

I have to disagree that the protests, or as you choose to call them “the George Floyd protests” are five separate protests. These protests are a culmination of the anger over multiple injustices perpetrated on people of colour. The trigger was George Floyd’s death, but it is all about one thing – gross injustice. Martin Luther King Jr. didn’t march just to end Jim Crow laws. He marched for the rights, as stated in the Constitution, of all (wo)men. So, fixing one thing is not enough. They have to ALL be fixed in order to have … order, justice, equality, parity, and right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for everyone in this country.

– Lydia Sugarman

