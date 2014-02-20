What Happens When A White Guy Tries To Steal A Car And What Happens When A Black Guy Tries

YouTube channel Simple Misfits conducted a little social experiment: a white guy tried to steal a car — and then a black guy did. Both fake perpetrators tried to jimmy the locks, and the car alarms sounded.

Depressingly, stereotypes persisted. After half an hour, many people, including a police officer, completely ignored the white “criminal.” But the black man ended up in handcuffs within two minutes.

For the record, whites committed 64% of motor vehicle theft in 2011, while blacks were responsible for only 33.9%, according to FBI statistics.

See for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.