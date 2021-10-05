What to know about SIMPLE IRAs: Retirement accounts for small businesses and their employees

Just like with the traditional IRA, contributions to the SIMPLE IRA are tax-deferred. Maskot Bildbyrå/Getty Images

A SIMPLE IRA is a type of individual retirement account offered by small businesses.

SIMPLE IRAs allow for employee contributions up to $US13,500 ($AU18,515) annually ($US16,500 ($AU22,630) for those 50 or older).

Employers can make matching contributions of up to 3% of the participant’s salary.

Savings Incentive Match Plans for Employees (SIMPLE) IRAs are a type of individual retirement account offered by small businesses with less than 100 employees. SIMPLE IRAs function similarly to 401(k)s, allowing both employer- and employee-side contributions.

SIMPLE IRAs are a great option for small business owners who want to help their employees save. “They are fairly inexpensive to set up and maintain when compared to a conventional retirement plan,” says Karina Valido, vice president and private client advisor at First American Bank.

Understanding how SIMPLE IRAs work

SIMPLE IRAs are set up by employers – specifically, those with 100 workers or less. Employees can then contribute a portion of their earnings to the account, and their employer can then match those contributions up to 3% of their salary.

Employers can also choose “nonelective contributions,” which essentially means they’ll contribute up to 2% of the employer’s salary – even if the employee never contributes to the account themselves.

“For employers, contributions are tax-deductible,” Valido says. “For participants, contributions and earnings are not taxed until withdrawn.”

Quick tip: As with other types of IRAs, these accounts are intended as retirement-saving tools. Employees face a 10% penalty for withdrawing funds before the age of 59 ½. This penalty goes up to 25% if made within the first two years of participation in the plan.



Eligibility requirements

With SIMPLE IRAs, there are requirements both for employers and employees.

Employer requirements: Employers must be small businesses with 100 workers or less, and they cannot offer any additional retirement plans. They must agree to provide a matching contribution up to 3% of employees’ salary or 2% in nonelective contributions annually.

“There are no income limits for these accounts, so even high-income earners qualify for SIMPLE IRAs,” says John Hagensen, founder of Keystone Wealth Partners.

SIMPLE IRA contribution limits

SIMPLE IRAs do come with contribution limits, though, and these vary by tax year. Here are the limits for for 2021:

Participant Details Annual contribution Employee Under age 50 Up to $US13,500 ($AU18,515) Age 50 or older Up to $US16,500 ($AU22,630) Employer Nonelective contributions (does not require employee contributions) 2% of employees’ salary Matching contributions (dollar-for-dollar match of employee contributions) Up to 3% of employees’ salary

Quick tip: If you’re 50 or older, you can take advantage of what the IRS calls “catch-up contributions.” On SIMPLE IRAs, this means you can contribute an additional $US3,000 ($AU4,115) per year compared to other age brackets.



Pros and cons of a SIMPLE IRA

As with anything, there are both pros and cons to using a SIMPLE IRA. One major advantage is that employees have full control over what their SIMPLE IRA is invested in. For employers, these accounts are easy to set up, are tax-deductible, and come with few administrative costs.

On the downside, the contribution limits are lower on SIMPLE IRAs than they are on 401(k)s, and there’s no Roth version of these IRAs either. As a result, participants may pay higher taxes on their withdrawals down the line (if they’re in a higher tax bracket at that point).

Here’s a breakdown of all the pros and cons a SIMPLE IRA comes with:

Pros Cons Easy to set up and manage

Employees have full control over investments

Employees are immediately fully vested

Employer contributions are tax-deductible

Limited administrative costs Employers can’t offer additional retirement plans

No Roth IRA versions

Contribution limits are lower than 401(k) and SEP IRA retirement plans

Taxes are paid on withdrawal, which could make them more expensive if you’re in a higher tax bracket by then

Simple IRA vs. Traditional IRA

SIMPLE and traditional IRAs are both types of individual retirement accounts, but they’re not one and the same.

“Traditional IRAs are set up by individuals and only that same individual can contribute to it, while SIMPLE IRAs are set up by small business owners,” Hagensen says. “Both the employee and employer are able to contribute to that account.”

There are also differences in contribution levels and income requirements, and traditional IRAs don’t offer employer matching, as SIMPLE IRAs do. Here’s a full look at the differences between these two types of accounts:

SIMPLE IRA Traditional IRA Opened by the employer

$US13,500 ($AU18,515) limit ($US16,500 ($AU22,630) if you’re 50 or older)

Up to 3% employer matching

Must have earned $US5,000 ($AU6,858) in two previous years and be on track for $US5,000 ($AU6,858) in earnings this year

Come with a 25% penalty if funds are withdrawn in the first two years Opened by the participant

$US6,000 ($AU8,229) limit ($US7,000 ($AU9,601) if 50 or older)

No matching contributions

Must have earned some taxable compensation for the year

The financial takeaway

If you work for or own a small business, a SIMPLE IRA may be an option for you. These retirement accounts are easy to set up and manage, and they offer low administrative costs, flexible investments, and immediate vesting, too.

Keep in mind, though, they are pre-tax accounts, so if you expect your tax bracket to be higher in retirement, they could result in higher costs. They also come with smaller contribution limits than 401(k)s and SEP IRAs.

