Simple Changes to Dramatically Increase Efficiency and Productivity

As busy entrepreneurs, we’re constantly inundated with to-do items and last minute “emergencies.” It would be great if there were ways we could dramatically increase productivity and efficiency to handle more in less time, wouldn’t it?



Well, how would you like to increase your productivity by up to 325%? Do you know that by simply increasing the size of your monitor, your efficiency and productivity can increase by up to 40 per cent? If you think that’s pretty amazing, try adding a second monitor into the works. By having a dual-monitor setup, your efficiency and productivity can increase by up to 60 five per cent! It goes without saying that having a computer which runs more quickly can immensely increase your efficiency and productivity as well. Even doing things as simple as changing where you place your mouse and keyboard can reduce wasted actions, further improving your time management.

Here’s why these simple changes to your work setup can make such a huge difference:

Why Does the Size and Number of Monitors Matter?

The bigger your monitor is, or the more monitors you utilise, the bigger your workspace will become. You will suddenly have up to twice the space in which to open new programs, while having them all remain visible to you. Having this type of setup increases your efficiency, simply because the less time you take minimising and maximizing different windows, the more time you can spend on the project you’re busy working on.

Having a larger workspace will generally mean that your screen resolution will be bigger as well. A good example of this can be found with LCD monitors. A nineteen inch monitor’s screen resolution will typically go up 1280 x 1024, however a 20-four inch monitor’s screen resolution can go all the way up to 1920 x 1200. This is important to factor in, because the larger your screen resolution is, the less time you will have to spend scrolling the page. It might not seem like having to scroll the page or open and close programs takes that much time, but if you add up all those fractions of seconds every day, you’d be surprised how much time you actually spend on these tasks. So, just having a larger monitor or dual monitors can help significantly.

Proper Positioning for Your Mouse and Keyboard?

Too many people use mice and keyboards that are not a good fit. Doing this will decrease a person’s productivity and efficiency drastically. Also, by having your mouse and keyboard in a position that is not proper, you are putting yourself at risk for shoulder, wrist, and even back pain. Having a chair which is not designed well can also generate back pain.

If the computer you use most is a laptop, purchasing an external mouse and keyboard is a good idea. Not only will doing so feel more comfortable, but it will also increase your productivity. If at all possible, purchasing a laptop which supports a docking station is optimal. This will increase your efficiency, because you’ll no longer need to take extra time to make sure that all of your connectors have been properly plugged in.

What Else?

Other tips, such as having good posture while sitting at your desk, drinking plenty of water, and getting plenty of rest, will all be helpful in increasing your work efficiency and productivity as well. Listen to your body. If you find yourself feeling uncomfortable while working, find the source of the discomfort and either remove or rearrange it.

Again, making these changes seems minor, but they can make a big impact on how much you get done in any given day. By providing yourself with a proper work environment that is comfortable and functional, your efficiency and productivity will drastically increase.

