This Guy modelled His Impressive Resume After Google Analytics

We write a lot about resumes — what to do, what not to do. But the fact is, these rules are generic advice we compile from career experts. Everyone should tailor their own resume depending on the industry they’re in and the position they’re applying for.



Simone Fortunini is the perfect example of this.

Currently an online marketing manager, Fortunini recently created a resume in the form of an interactive web site. What’s impressive about this is that his resume actually looks like a Google Analytics page.

Fortunini tells us that since his work experiences stem from online marketing and advertising campaigns, Google Analytics is a basic tool that those in his industry work with, and he wanted to create a resume illustrating his understanding in online marketing, graphic design abilities and HTML skills.

“My intent with this project is showing both the two sides of my professionality in digital: a good technological understanding and an online marketing knowledge,” Fortunini says. “Trying to analyse my professional path like a ‘web site performance’ has been hard, but helpful to get an objective point of view about current achievements and future goals.”

Fortunini gave us permission to post portions of his creative resume.

Under his “Experience” section, you can click on the different positions he’s held on the left-hand side, which will then allow you to see more details about the projects he’s worked on and the skills he developed in each position.

These skills are illustrated by bar graphs, and their lengths are dependent on his level of expertise:

Photo: Simone Fortunini

Fortunini’s “Education” section is also interesting because it shows where he studied on a map of the world — very similar to a Google Analytics page showing you where your site’s visitors are from:

Photo: Simone Fortunini

His “Languages” section also displays graphs, and the size of the bars/balls are dependent on his proficiency in the languages:

Photo: Simone Fortunini

At the bottom of Fortunini’s resume, there are links to his Slideshare presentations, Pinterest boards and books he’s reading.Furthermore, when you download a copy of his resume, you’re rewarded with an infograph.

Don’t miss: The #1 Reason You Should Ask For A Raise Now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.