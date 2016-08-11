Zac Efron and Simone Biles cannot stop flirting on Twitter

After her amazing performance during the Tuesday women’s gymnastics team final, Simone Biles finally scored her first Olympic gold medal.

And now that the 19-year-old has officially reached superstar status, Biles has also nabbed another coveted award, of sorts — a ton of attention on social media from her celebrity crush, Zac Efron.

The actor cannot stop sending Biles tweets of support while she represents the United States in Rio. Like the rest of us, Efron is apparently glued to his television, watching Biles fly high in the gymnastics competition.

He even tweeted a picture of himself standing in front of his television, with an image of the Team USA gymnasts behind him as he made a heart with his hands.

Biles’ crush on Efron has been well-documented, and she even received a leotard emblazoned with pictures of the actor’s face during an appearance on “The Ellen Show.”

CAN I PLS PLS WEAR MY ZAC EFRON LEO TO P&G’s @ZacEfron ❤️???? thanks @TheEllenShow for having me! pic.twitter.com/h8TmhoQqh7

— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 8, 2016

The gymnast also revealed to People that she had a crush on him, saying that Efron has “very good looks” and that she “heard he’s nice.”

And, in a NBC News profile, she allowed cameras into her bedroom. Biles showed off her trophies — and a life-size cutout of Efron. “Sometimes I used to kiss him on the cheek,” Biles said.

In July, shortly after the “Ellen” appearance, Efron started tweeting at Biles. The 19-year-old gymnast, of course, immediately freaked out.

@ZacEfron @TheEllenShow OH MY GOSH I THINK I AM GOING TO PASS OUT OH MY GOSH CRYING! THANK YOU ????

— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 8, 2016

After Biles qualified in the all-around finals following a stellar Sunday performance, Efron sent her a tweet once again, expressing how impressed he is by the gymnastics superstar.

@ZacEfron Thanks Zac! I hope you can watch Team Final tomorrow night.

— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 9, 2016

Biles retweeted his latest tweet — the one of him making a heart with his hands — as did her teammates Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, and Laurie Hernandez.

Given that Biles is next set to compete in the women’s individual gymnastics all around final on Thursday, alongside Raisman, we’re sure Efron will be reaching out to her once again.

