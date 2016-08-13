10 of the best photos from Simone Biles' historic gold medal performance in the women's gymnastics

On Thursday, Simone Biles made a strong case for being one of the greatest gymnasts of all time in a dominating performance for the ages.
Biles captured her second gold medal of Rio Olympics, winning the women’s all-around by a whopping 2.1 points in a sport that keeps score to the hundredth of a point.
Not only was the performance dominant, it was also visually stunning. Below, we collected 25 of the best photos from photographers for Getty, Reuters, and the Associated Press.
She also has incredible concentration as she never takes her eyes off the beam, even when upside down.
