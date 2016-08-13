10 of the best photos from Simone Biles' historic gold medal performance in the women's gymnastics

Cork Gaines

On Thursday, Simone Biles made a strong case for being one of the greatest gymnasts of all time in a dominating performance for the ages.

Biles captured her second gold medal of Rio Olympics, winning the women’s all-around by a whopping 2.1 points in a sport that keeps score to the hundredth of a point.

Not only was the performance dominant, it was also visually stunning. Below, we collected 25 of the best photos from photographers for Getty, Reuters, and the Associated Press.

Biles takes one last breath before starting her balance beam routine.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

And even when her feet are on a hard surface, she still seems to soar above everybody else.

Elsa/Getty Images

She also has incredible concentration as she never takes her eyes off the beam, even when upside down.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Biles on the balance beam.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Simone pauses after her incredible spin on the beam.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Biles is at her best on the floor exercise.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Her floor exercise sealed the gold medal.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Simone poses for photographers.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

All smiles.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The pair was inseparable.

Harry How/Getty Images

Simone embraces her fellow medal winners and walks away a champion.

Harry How/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.