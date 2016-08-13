10 of the best photos from Simone Biles' historic gold medal performance in the women's gymnastics

On Thursday, Simone Biles made a strong case for being one of the greatest gymnasts of all time in a dominating performance for the ages.

Biles captured her second gold medal of Rio Olympics, winning the women’s all-around by a whopping 2.1 points in a sport that keeps score to the hundredth of a point.

Not only was the performance dominant, it was also visually stunning. Below, we collected 25 of the best photos from photographers for Getty, Reuters, and the Associated Press.

Biles takes one last breath before starting her balance beam routine. Alex Livesey/Getty Images And even when her feet are on a hard surface, she still seems to soar above everybody else. Elsa/Getty Images She also has incredible concentration as she never takes her eyes off the beam, even when upside down. Alex Livesey/Getty Images Biles on the balance beam. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Simone pauses after her incredible spin on the beam. Alex Livesey/Getty Images Biles is at her best on the floor exercise. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Her floor exercise sealed the gold medal. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Simone poses for photographers. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images All smiles. Alex Livesey/Getty Images The pair was inseparable. Harry How/Getty Images Simone embraces her fellow medal winners and walks away a champion. Harry How/Getty Images

