Simone Biles' dream of winning 5 golds at the Olympics is over thanks to a wobble on the balance beam

Simone Biles’ dream of becoming the first woman to ever win five gold medals at one Olympic Games is over as she lost the balance beam final to the Netherlands’ Sanee Wevers. Biles did however come away with the bronze medal and her teammate Laurie Hernandez won silver.

The reason Biles lost was because she lost her balance during a front flip and put her hands on the beam when she wasn’t supposed to. Although she didn’t fall off completely, touching the beam with one’s hands something that is now considered by gymnastics’ governing body to be worth the same deduction as a complete fall.

Here’s Biles after her wobble:

