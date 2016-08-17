Simone Biles wraps up Olympics with near-perfect floor routine to win 4th gold medal

Simone Biles doing her floor routine. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Simone Biles wrapped up her Olympics on Tuesday by sticking a near-perfect floor routine to win gold in the floor final, her fourth gold medal in Rio.

It was yet another stunning performance from Biles that we’ve come to expect as normal: A spectacular 15.966 score, almost a full half-point better than Aly Raisman, her Team USA captain who took silver.

Biles entered Rio expecting to win five gold medals, but after a wobble on Tuesday in the balance beam final, the 19-year-old had to settle for bronze.

One day later, though, she bounced back in convincing fashion, looking springy and extremely comfortable in her floor finale.

Raisman, it should be noted, was arguably more impressive in her floor routine. The 2012 floor gold medalist was nearly perfect in her landings on each of her passes, but because her routine was a lower degree of difficulty, even she couldn’t surpass Biles.

Although she didn’t win gold, Biles still showed the world why she is widely considered the greatest gymnast to ever live. Four golds ain’t too shabby, either.

