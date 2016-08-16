Simone Biles had the perfect response for those upset she won't win 5 gold medals at Olympics

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Simone Biles grabbed onto the beam Monday during her routine to avoid falling.

Powerhouse gymnast Simone Biles faltered Monday when she stumbled on the balance beam during her routine. The slip up may have cost her the gold, but the 19-year-old Olympic athlete still managed to score high enough to bring home the bronze for USA.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Simone Biles (left) with USA teammate Lauren Hernandez who took home silver Monday on the Balance Beam.

A gold medal, which would have been Biles’s fourth of the Rio games, would have brought her one step closer to an historic achievement: Biles would have been on track to earn the title of most gold medals by a female gymnast at a single games.

After receiving the bronze, it seemed like all media could focus on was that Biles would have to “settle” for less than stellar at the games.

Here’s a quick look at headlines that started rolling in after Biles’s slight Monday:

Google Stumbles was a favoured word in the media to describe Biles’s slight on the beam Monday.

Though aware of her mistake, Biles isn’t taking the loss to heart. Instead, she’s taking it in stride.

According to Associated Press sports writer Will Graves, here’s what Biles makes of missing out on a potential five gold medals at Rio. Her answer alone is golden.

Simone: “I think you guys want (5 golds) more than i do. i just want to perform the routines that i practice.”

— Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) August 15, 2016

“I’m not disappointed in the medal that I received because anyone would love to have a bronze at an Olympics Games,” Biles also told the AP. “But I’m disappointed in the routine that I did and not so much the whole entire routine, just the front tuck I guess. Because the rest of the routine was pretty good.”

Her Snapchat post looks like she’s pretty pleased too.

The caption reads: “falls on beam gets bronze ❤️ #olympics 4th olympic medal ayeee”

Biles’s coach Aimee Boorman, meanwhile, noted that

the gymnast is human. Mistakes happen.

Let’s get something straight. Potentially winning four olympic gold medals at one Olympic games is no small feat. Only 10 people have won five or more medals at one game (Nine of whom are males).

Michael Phelps holds the record for the most gold medals won at a single Olympic games with eight medals. (But, remember, this is Phelps we’re talking about.) The most gold medals won at a single games by a female belongs to Kristin Otto, playing for East Germany, who won six gold medals in swimming in 1988.

So who’s to say four isn’t just as great?

Biles is a young Olympian who can pull off a flawless floor routine, soaring high into the sky without making it look too difficult.

It’s ok, Biles. You’re still the most dominant athlete in the game to us.

