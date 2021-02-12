Simone Biles to star in Season 3 of Facebook Watch's Versus series: 'Simone vs Herself'

REUTERS/Brian Snyder ‘Simone vs Herself’ will give viewers an exclusive look into Biles’ struggles as she stretches her career for an extra year for the Tokyo Olympics.

Simone Biles will star in the third season of the mega-popular Facebook Watch “Versus” series.

“Simone vs Herself” will give viewers an exclusive look into Biles’ struggles ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The docuseries premieres in the summer of 2021.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Simone Biles has conquered every avenue elite gymnastics has to offer.

Now it’s time for her to conquer herself â€” and fans will get to watch it all unfold.

REUTERS/Damir Sagolj Simone Biles competes at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sports media company Religion of Sports announced Thursday that the five-time Olympic medalist and winningest World Champion in her sport’s history will star in the third season of the mega-popular Facebook Watch “Versus” series. “Simone vs Herself” will premiere in the summer of 2021 and will give viewers an exclusive look into the trials and tribulations Biles faces as she stretches her career for an extra year to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

“My gymnastics career has been filled with a lot of ups and downs despite what a lot of people may think,” Biles said. “In a lot of ways, my career has felt like I’ve been trying to prove myself to others.”

Facebook Watch/Religion of Sports

With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down facilities, sequestering athletes in their homes, creating uncertainty surrounding the games, and, eventually, forcing their postponement, the lead-up to Tokyo has brought more ups and downs than the rest of Biles’ gymnastics career combined. And considering the 23-year-old had planned to retire after Tokyo, the shift in mindset required to endure an additional year of training and an additional year with USA Gymnastics can only be described as “like a nightmare.”

In the “Simone vs Herself” trailer, Biles explains that “gymnasts’ bodies are like ticking time bombs” and implies that the year-long delay could cast her dominance into doubt, despite long being a certainty.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Simone Biles stands atop the podium.

“Having to come back, am I going to be just as good?” Biles asks. “Can I do it again?”

The Emmy-winning show has a history of showcasing premier athletes at their most vulnerable and most triumphant. The first season of the “Versus” series, “Tom vs Time,” followed Tom Brady as he sought to prove his brilliance had not expired at age 40. And season 2’s “Stephen vs The Game” explored how the Golden State Warriors superstar transformed the game of basketball forever.

Now it’s Biles’ turn.

REUTERS/Phil Noble Simone Biles vaults.

“My mum has always encouraged me to be the ‘best Simone I can be,’ and I now have a true appreciation for what that really means,” Biles said in the release. “Which is one of the big reasons I wanted to come back for Tokyo.”

“I want to challenge myself to be the best Simone I can be for me and, no matter the outcome, share with my fans the process and approach I am taking along the way in the hope that it may help inspire others to be the best version of themselves too,” she added.

Check out the official trailer for “Simone vs Herself” below:

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.