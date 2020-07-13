Fans are applauding Simone Biles' Vogue cover story, but many argue her photos are proof that magazines need to hire Black photographers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Biles is the most decorated American gymnast.

Simone Biles is the cover star of Vogue’s August 2020 issue.

Well-known American photographer Annie Leibovitz captured Biles’s portraits for the cover and article.

Fans of the Olympic gymnast are applauding the magazine’s moving feature – but some are saying that the pictures have poor lighting and don’t flatter Biles’ skin tone.

Biles’ cover shoot has also ignited calls from critics who are urging Vogue, among other mainstream publications and the industry at large, to hire more Black photographers.

The 23-year-old gymnastics powerhouse and gold medal Olympian spoke to writer Abby Aguirre for Vogue about her inspiring journey in becoming America’s most decorated gymnast.

“Growing up, I didn’t see very many Black gymnasts,” Biles told Vogue. “So whenever I did, I felt really inspired to go out there and want to be as good as them. I remember watching Gabby Douglas win the 2012 Olympics, and I was like, ‘If she can do it, I can do it.'”

The gymnast, who hopes to retire after the tentatively planned 2021 Olympics, was captured for the magazine’s cover and corresponding feature article by the storied American portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz.

.@Simone_Biles stars on the cover of our August issue! With the 2020 Olympics postponed and a shadow hung over American gymnastics, Biles–who is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time—has had to be resilient as never before. (1/5) https://t.co/fPoNKoDNwD pic.twitter.com/6y4RxtMYAf — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 9, 2020

Following the issue’s launch, some fans of the gymnast have expressed criticism of how Biles’ photos were captured and edited.

Some people showed how, if given the opportunity, they might have edited the photo’s lighting to accentuate Biles’ skin tone.

A quick exercise in recoloring the #SimoneBiles Vogue cover. The left is the original; the right is my edit. I love seeing the beautiful ways our skin captures light emphasized in photos. Accentuating the vibrancy of our hues also contributes to a powerful visual story. pic.twitter.com/4v09BS7G0y — David L. Morgan (@DavidLeonMorgan) July 11, 2020

This @Simone_Biles shoot was great but again, I’m disappointed at how many professional photographers don’t know how to treat dark skin. These edits took less than 10 mins to color correct. #VOGUE pic.twitter.com/qVr1mwQOCi — Nowlen Webb (@NowlenWebb) July 10, 2020

Simone Biles deserved better than Annie Leibovitz bad lighting. pic.twitter.com/I7SvmCmKJP — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) July 10, 2020

Fans seemed to be united around one theme: they were excited to see Biles’ accomplishments and story featured in the iconic magazine.

I love Simone Biles and am so proud of all of her accomplishments, but she deserved a Vogue cover long before now! And, she is so much more gorgeous than she’s portrayed. I definitely think they could have done much better. Step up @voguemagazine — Blah_Blah_Blonde (@BlahBlah_Blonde) July 10, 2020

On Twitter, users expressed opinions that Biles’ photoshoot was a missed opportunity for the magazine to showcase a photographer of colour, pointing to a larger conversation about legacy publications’ need for Black creatives

After all, the first time Vogue hired a Black photographer for a cover photoshoot was in 2018 when Beyoncé was featured on the front of the magazine. This was all thanks to Beyoncé herself, who hired 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell to photograph her, becoming, at the time, the first African American photographer in Vogue’s 125-year history to shoot the cover photo.

In regards to Biles’ photoshoot, some users pointed out how the “Vogue challenge” – a social media photo challenge trend that circulated earlier in the spring, where users were tasked to make Vogue-inspired magazine covers with their own photos – was one way that magazine staff members could have found photographers of colour hire.

Vogue wrote an article about the social media fad in June.

After all the Black talent jumping out with #VogueChallenge, Vogue couldn’t idk hire a Black photographer to shoot this cover of Simone Biles? https://t.co/6N5Oac56Su — Polly Irungu (@pollyirungu) July 9, 2020

Some fans of the gymnast shared positive reactions to the way that Leibovitz captured Biles, pointing out the athlete’s powerful stances. On Leibovitz’s Instagram account, commenters called the cover shot of Biles “gorgeous” and representative of “strength, poise, and America.”

I love how incredibly powerful she looks here, such a great subversion of the ‘woman in an action movie’ promo shot! — Helen the Melon (@NellDollBell) July 10, 2020

I love the Vogue cover with @Simone_Biles Do you know how hard you have to train and how strong you have to be for your back to look like that?! Powerful and beautiful! — Big Leg Doretha (@joshuacharles__) July 9, 2020

Other users pointed out that despite criticism over the way Biles’ was photographed, there’s still a human being behind the portraits.

I really hope Simone Biles doesn’t feel any way after this vogue cover.

It’s breaking my heart y’all are talking about her like that. — “Scottie Beam” (@ScottieBeam) July 11, 2020

Representatives for Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue; Annie Leibovitz, and Simone Biles, respectively, did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

