Simone Biles won another gold medal and then just shrugged her shoulders as if it was no big deal

Simone Biles has done it again, winning gold at the Rio Olympics in dominating fashion.

Needing only to average more than 15.253 to win gold in the vault, Biles scored a 15.900 on her first attempt and then did even better on her second with a 16.033.

Biles’ average score of 15.966 was 0.713 points better than runner-up Maria Paseka of Russia, a huge margin in the world of gymnastics.

When Biles saw her second score and confirmation that she had won her third gold medal, her reaction was great. She just shrugged her shoulders. It may be hard to tell here, but her shoulders definitely went up a bit in a shrug in the middle frame.

Biles did eventually crack a smile during a high five with one of the coaches.

Biles is not done yet either. She still has two individual events left, the beam and the floor exercise, and still has a shot to leave Rio with five gold medals.

