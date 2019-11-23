Simone Biles wasn't told USA Gymnastics was investigating Larry Nassar until she finished the 2016 Olympics

Joe Robbins/Getty Images COLUMBUS, OH – JULY 28: Simone Biles looks on prior to the 2018 U.S. Classic gymnastics seniors event at Jerome Schottenstein Centre on July 28, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and fellow gymnasts Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols were among the first women to tell USA Gymnastics officials they felt “uncomfortable” around the team’s doctor, Larry Nassar.

They were aware of the three women’s concerns as early as June 2015, according to The Wall Street Journal

In July 2015, USA Gymnastics’s then-chief executive Steve Penny told the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Indianapolis that there were concerns of Nassar sexually abusing gymnasts.

Officials referred the FBI to Raisman and Nichols at the start of the investigation, but Biles was not made aware of the investigation until after she completed the 2016 Olympics,The Wall Street Journal reported.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles wasn’t told that USA Gymnastics was investigating the team’s doctor, Larry Nassar, for more than a year after she expressed concerns about the doctor, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Biles and gymnasts Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols were among the first three women to say they felt “uncomfortable” around Nassar, and officials knew they were potential victims as early as June 2015, the Wall Street Journal reported.

On July 27, 2015, USA Gymnastics’s then-chief executive Steve Penny told the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Indianapolis that there were concerns that Nassar had sexually abused gymnasts under the guise of treatment. An investigation was then launched.

But Biles didn’t learn about the investigation into Nassar’s conduct until after the 2016 Olympics – where she took home five medals overall, four of them gold – when the FBI finally contacted her.

Ahead of the Olympics at the start of the investigation, officials referred the FBI to Raisman and Nichols, but did not mention Biles, the report said.

The first time a USA Gymnastics official asked her about Nassar was after she spoke publicly about the abuse for the first time, in 2018.

The Wall Street Journal did not interview Biles for their report. They interviewed a number of people who were involved in the investigation.

Upon learning about The Journal’s report, Biles said on Twitter: “Can’t tell you how hard this is to read and process. The pain is real and doesn’t just go away…especially when new facts are still coming out. What’s it going to take for a complete and independent investigation of both USOPC and USAG???”

Can’t tell you how hard this is to read and process. The pain is real and doesn’t just go away…especially when new facts are still coming out. What’s it going to take for a complete and independent investigation of both USOPC and USAG??? https://t.co/UrDXIrTng9 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 22, 2019

numb is becoming a normal feeling — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 22, 2019

Current USA Gymnastics chief executive Li Li Leung told TODAY that she was “surprised, deeply saddened and outraged” by The Wall Street Journal’s report.

Nassar is currently serving 60 years in prison following a conviction on child pornography and sexual abuse charges.

More than 350 girls and young women say Nassar sexual abused them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.