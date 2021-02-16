Simone Biles says that she was sometimes so hungry at US training camps that she'd 'break into the cafeteria' late at night to take food

Getty/Joe Robbins Simone Biles.

Simone Biles says she used to sneak into the kitchens at training camps to steal food because she was so hungry.

Biles began training at the Karolyi Ranch aged 12, where she also claims she was sexually abused by Larry Nassar.

“We would break into the cafeteria to eat,” she said.

Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast in history, was first named in the US Junior National Team at the age of 12, after which she began training once a month at the Karolyi Ranch in Texas.

There, under the supervision of MÃ¡rta and BÃ©la KÃ¡rolyi, Biles and her teammates say they were frequently verbally abused about their weight and size.

Food was also rationed and eating was strictly monitored.

Speaking on the conditions at the ranch in an interview on CBS News magazine, 60 Minutes, Biles said her meals were so small that she and her fellow gymnasts would sometimes sneak out of bed late at night and steal food from kitchens on the ranch.

“Granted, now, I feel like we can’t really get in trouble for this. But, like, there would have been nights where we would, like break into the cafeteria and go get food,” she said.

“I’ve never told that to anybody, like, on film or anything. But there would be nights where we’re, like, running with our hoodie up, and we would break into the cafeteria to eat.”

After that revelation, 60 Minutes interviewer Sharyn Alfonsi asked Biles: “What does that tell you – now you’re an adult and you can look at that. What does that say to you?”

“It’s not the right training,” Biles replied.

During her time at the Karolyi Ranch, Biles was also under the supervision of national team doctor Larry Nassar.

In January 2018, Biles came forward to say she was one of the gymnasts sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, joining a number of her former teammates who had also made accusations against the now 57-year-old.

Her statement at the time said that she finds it “impossibly difficult” to talk about the abuse she and others experienced at Nassar’s hands.

A day after Biles’ accusation, Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in prison for the sexual assault of over 265 minors dating back to 1993.

USA Gymnastics terminated its lease of the Karolyi Ranch shortly after Nassar’s conviction, after which the facility was closed permanently.

MÃ¡rta and BÃ©la KÃ¡rolyi have not been charged with any crime, and maintain they were unaware of Nassar’s actions.

