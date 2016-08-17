13 of the most gravity-defying pictures of Simone Biles from the Rio Olympics

Simone Biles received a near-perfect score for her floor routine on Tuesday to win gold in the floor final. This will be her fourth gold medal in Rio, and her fifth medal overall.
It was just another of a series of stunning performances from Biles that make it appear as though she defies gravity itself.
“I’m not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I’m the first Simone Biles,” the gymnast said. Indeed.
Take a look back at some of her most spectacular moments at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.
Elsa/Getty Images
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
I don't even think Biles needs this bar -- it's just getting in the way of her flying through space.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
