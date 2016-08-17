13 of the most gravity-defying pictures of Simone Biles from the Rio Olympics

Simone Biles received a near-perfect score for her floor routine on Tuesday to win gold in the floor final. This will be her fourth gold medal in Rio, and her fifth medal overall.

It was just another of a series of stunning performances from Biles that make it appear as though she defies gravity itself.

“I’m not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I’m the first Simone Biles,” the gymnast said. Indeed.

Take a look back at some of her most spectacular moments at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

From day one of the Rio Olympics, Simone Biles was setting herself apart from the competition. Elsa/Getty Images She makes everything from floor exercises to the vault look easy as can be. Tom Pennington/Getty Images I don't even think Biles needs this bar -- it's just getting in the way of her flying through space. Tom Pennington/Getty Images Here she is during day four of the Olympics looking back down to earth. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images On day six of the Olympics, Biles just decided to float in mid air. Alex Livesey/Getty Images Then she flew to the balance beam to stretch her back. Alex Livesey/Getty Images A regular human would have fallen from this position, but not Biles. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Here she is, floating up, up, and away. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images You can't even see the ground in this picture from day nine. Alex Livesey/Getty Images And on Day 10, she did a full split while looking the beam dead in the face. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Seriously, how is this possible? Lars Baron/Getty Images Biles made her jumps look effortless on day 11 during her floor routine. Julian Finney/Getty Images 'What's gravity?' - Simone Biles (probably) Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

