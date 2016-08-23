Simone Biles says Michael Phelps taught her the correct way to stack her medals

Simone Biles had a good year at the Rio Olympics.

The 19-year-old gymnastics star walked away with four gold medals and one bronze. Not only that, but she’s also become one of the most famous faces of the USA Olympics team by becoming a meme, flirting with Zac Efron, not being afraid of her own success, and, you know, being really, really good at gymnastics.

On Sunday, in a not-so-humble brag, she tweeted all five of her medals hanging perfectly around her neck, with the message to “outdream yourself”:

Following the photo of her medals, she tweeted that none other than famous Olympian Michael Phelps taught her how to properly position her medals:

michael phelps taught me how to stack my medals

— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 21, 2016

Her followers loved it:

@Simone_Biles queen of gold medals

— duds vs baixo astral (@iammarthajones) August 21, 2016

Biles was recently accompanied by Phelps as well as Olympian Katie Ledecky on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine last week where the three athletes showed off their medals:

This week’s cover: The stars of a Red Hot American Summer! pic.twitter.com/slhs6sNbHc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 16, 2016

Perhaps it was then that the veteran Phelps taught Biles how to perfectly position her many Olympic medals.

Phelps himself walked away with five gold medals and one silver medal, helping alongside Biles and Ledecky to contribute to the United States’ massive haul of 121 medals, more than any other country that competed this year.

We have a feeling that Biles will have many more medals to stack in the future.

NOW WATCH: A tiny camera that sticks to any solid surface takes the ultimate selfie



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.