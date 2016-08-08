Simone Biles elevated so high on her floor routine, you couldn't even see the floor

The U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team has started their quest for gold at the Rio Olympics with the qualification round and if these early routines are any indication, the U.S. team is going to dominate.

One of the areas where they are dominating is on the floor. Simone Biles and Aly Raisman finished first and second, respectively in qualification, and nobody else was even close.

Biles, in particular, put on an aerial display that was jaw-dropping. Despite being just 4-foot-8, several of her moves on the floor including leaps so high, that she would literally be upside down and the floor could not be seen on the screen.

The incredible elevation gives Biles more time to complete more aerial maneuvers.

She is amazing, and we haven’t even gotten to the finals yet.

