Simone Biles was told she just became famous -- and her reaction was priceless

Simone Biles was already quite well known in the gymnastics world before the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, but someone didn’t let Bob Costas know that.

While doing an interview on Tuesday night on NBC alongside fellow teammate Aly Raisman, interviewer Costas started a question directed at the 19-year-old Gold medal-winning gymnast with this statement:

“You were not that well known until a few months leading up to the Olympic games, and then all the hype began…”

Twitter user Dana Elle captured the moment from the longer interview:

.@Simone_Biles reaction shot to Costas saying she, “wasn’t that well known before the Olympics” is a perfect 10.00!???? pic.twitter.com/Q4ASQum9hB

— Dana Elle (@DanaElleS) August 17, 2016

After Costas said that, Biles responded with this face:

NBC via Twitter Screenshot Simone Biles when you tell her she was ‘not that well known’ until the Olympics.

It pretty much captured how anyone who has followed Biles’ career felt while watching the interview.

Sure, the Rio Olympics have indeed been a big breakthrough moment for Biles, but the gymnast did not just become famous. She had already been hyped as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time long before this year’s Olympics even began.

Biles is the first woman to ever win three back-to-back World Gymnastics Championships. She pulled off this feat in 2013, 2014, and 2015. This was long before she had ever stepped foot into the Olympic arena. She’s so good at the sport that she even has a move named after her.

That doesn’t exactly sound like someone who’s “not that well known.”

However, Costas wasn’t completely wrong. According to The Huffington Post, Biles’ fame has shot up drastically over the last few months when looking at Google Trends.

Yet, her face really says it all: Biles’ achievements extend far beyond everything she’s done in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

